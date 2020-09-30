INDEPENDENCE – Autumn Christine Meiborg, 22, of Independence was sentenced to serve a prison term of 10 years in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on August 25, 2020.
On July 13, Meiborg pled guilty to burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the first
degree in connection with breaking into and vandalizing West Elementary School in
Independence, causing more than $33,800 in damages, on April 24, 2020.
At the time of committing the offenses at West Elementary School, Meiborg was on probation for a 2015 burglary of Total Image Salon and a 2016 burglary of a residence, both in Independence. Her probation in both matters was revoked at her sentencing on August 25.
Meiborg will be required to pay victim restitution as part of her sentence. Burglary in the third
degree is a Class D felony and carries up to five years’ imprisonment. Criminal mischief in the
first degree is a Class C felony and carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment.