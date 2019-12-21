INDEPENDENCE – Organizers of the ‘Shoot for the Kids’ pool tournament announced they had to postpone the event due to other simultaneous events including a funeral.
The new date will be Saturday, February 22 at The Crowbar at the American Legion, 205 2nd Street NE. Signup starts at Noon; tourney at 1 p.m.
The teams will consist of one adult and one child aged 5 to 15 and alternate taking shots. The entry fee is $5 and a stuffed animal. Proceeds will go towards gift cards for Four Oaks kids and children of domestic abuse. The stuffed animals will be given to the patrol vehicles of the Independence Police Department and the Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office.
Although the tournament was postponed, stuffed animals already collected were presented to law enforcement officials on December 14.