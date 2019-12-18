BUCHANAN COUNTY – Jensen Transport has been a staple in Independence and the Buchanan County area since 1930, and customer service has been the reason the company is where it is today. The company will mark 90 years in business in 2020.
Tim Jensen, the current chief operating officer of Jensen Transport, shared how his grandfather, Elmer, began taking the family’s cream to the creamery because of the inconsistency of the route driver.
A Company Is Born
“It was because of that route driver’s poor customer service, not showing up on time, being unfriendly and unreliable, that Jensen Transport ultimately came into existence. Soon after Grandpa began hauling the cream for his dad, the neighbors asked if he would haul their cream. Before long, he was hauling for almost everyone who was on that driver’s route. And Grandpa did all of this before starting his school day,” stated Jensen.
“This taught Grandpa the importance of customer service in the business world,” Jensen added.
The company soon expanded to include Elmer’s brothers Jerry and Everett. They then branched out into hauling livestock, mainly in the Buchanan County area, and then throughout the Midwest. As Jensen Transport grew, it continued to haul livestock and dairy until the 1980s.
Farm Crisis
With the farm crisis there came a sharp drop in the need for transporting what had been a major part of their market. About that time, they were approached about hauling a new product on the market in this area – corn syrup. Since the 1980s, they went from milk and livestock to almost exclusively transporting corn syrup and starches. Not only the products, but their geographical area has changed considerably. Jensen Transport has expanded to national and international deliveries in the last 20 years.
A Change in Plans
It was not Tim Jensen’s plan to come back and run the family business. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2000, Tim moved to the Minneapolis area to work. In 2004, he came back to do what he thought would be a two-week job for his dad. It turned out to be three months and, by that time, he had decided he was ready to move back to his hometown to stay.
“After living in both a large city and a smaller community, it wasn’t hard to decide to stay in Independence. Here, you know your neighbors and your kids can ride bikes around town. You are also within an hour’s drive of about anything you want to do. It takes longer than that to get most places in a large city!”
Jensen Transport has grown from its one-person operation to 45 employees. Customer service is the main reason why, according to Jensen.
“Being on time and finding employees to consistently deliver that great customer service day in and day out is at the heart of our success. It takes time and money to constantly look for those people to fill your positions, but it is worth it!” Jensen said.
Jensen Transport also strives to provide a great working environment for its employees.
“We provide our drivers the opportunity to personalize their schedules. We are flexible, so they are able to maximize their driving time and minimize their time away from home,” Jensen added.
With Jensen’s commitment to customer service and its employees, they are ready for the next 90 years – and beyond.