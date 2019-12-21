INDEPENDENCE – Cyndi Bergeson has served her customers and the community at WCF Financial Bank for 28 years. December 31, 2019 will be Cyndi’s final day at the bank. For the past 5 years, Cyndi Bergeson has been a loan officer for the Independence branch of WCF Financial Bank.
“Cyndi’s retiring is the end of an era. She exemplified the standards of our bank every day,” said WCF Financial Bank President and CEO Mike Segner. “Cyndi did banking right. As a loan officer she worked with customers on a personal level. As a community leader she poured her heart into events and projects outside of our bank,” he added.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better co-worker, friend, and mentor. She knows banking and she understands people,” said Independence market president Stephanie Christian. “The good news is that Cyndi will remain in our community, continuing to make a positive difference,” she added.
WCF Financial Bank is an Iowa-based community bank chartered in 1934. We have served our customers in Webster City, Iowa continuously since this date. We operate our business through our main office in Webster City, Iowa, and one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. The Bank’s deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to the fullest extent permitted by law. WCF Bancorp is the registered savings and loan holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary, WCF Financial Bank. See www.wcfbank.com for additional information.