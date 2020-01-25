INDEPENDENCE – Come dance the night away with your daughter! The annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, February 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The parade through the balloon arch starts at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 6:30 p.m.
Cookies and water are free. There will be concessions available for purchase.
Pictures will be available for purchase (cash or check only please) by Wilson Art Thru Photography.
Flower headbands and bracelets will be available for purchase at the door. Supply is limited. Contact Amanda Johnson at 319-327-4970 to purchase yours prior to the date of the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/daddy-daughter-dance-tickets-82808461337 or at the door.