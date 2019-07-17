CALMAR – One of the most critical aspects of a productive dairy farm is the design and setup of the buildings. A good design saves energy, increases cow productivity, and provides comfort and ease of access for the farmer and the herd.
To help dairy farmers evaluate their design, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two dairy design workshops in August that focus on robotic milking setups, ventilation, and manure handling facilities.
Both workshops offer the same content, are set for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but are to be held at different farms in Northeast Iowa:
• August 27: Iowa’s Dairy Center, Room 115, 1527 State Highway 150, Calmar
• August 28: Pattison Dairy, 22127 Highway 52, Garnavillo
Brian Dougherty, agricultural engineering specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, says the workshops will give producers the chance to see designs and concepts in action, and how the setup might work in their own operation.
Dougherty will be leading the discussion on design considerations for robotic milking barns and also ventilation options for free-stall barns.
Kapil Arora, agricultural engineering specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss manure management options. Larry Tranel and Jenn Bentley, extension dairy specialists, will give tours of both farms, including the automated calf feeders at Pattison Dairy.
Dougherty says the workshop will appeal to producers who are considering a renovation of existing barns, or new construction. This is the first year for the event, but if interest is strong, additional workshops can be planned with topics geared toward producer interest.
The cost of the workshop is $10, payable at the door. For the Iowa’s Dairy Center workshop, RSVP by August 23 to info@iowadairycenter.com or call 563-534-9957. For the Pattison Dairy workshop, RSVP by August 23 to the ISU Extension and Outreach Clayton County Office at hloan@iastate.edu or call 563-245-1451. Early registration is important for meal count.