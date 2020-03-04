WINTHROP – Daniel C. Schmitt, 69, of rural Winthrop, Iowa, died at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with Fr. David Beckman officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Independence, Iowa.
Daniel Casper Schmitt was born December 13, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Richard A. and Marguerite (Ortner) Schmitt. Dan was raised on a farm near Elkader. He graduated in 1969 from Central High School, in Elkader, Iowa. Dan was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1970, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in January 1972.
Dan married Jari Lee Daniels on October 19, 1974, in Oelwein, Iowa.
Dan worked as an electrician for Amana Refrigeration, then E&S Electric in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before starting Schmitt Implement, buying and selling machinery. In 1987, he and Jari started farming near Winthrop as well, first raising hogs then raising beef cattle.
Dan is survived by his wife Jari Schmitt of Winthrop, his two daughters, Traci Schmitt of Waterloo and Staci (Andy) Osborn of Winthrop, and one granddaughter. He is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Schmitt of Winthrop and Diane (Don) Bails of Norway; two brothers, Lawrence (Tari) Schmitt of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and James Schmitt of Independence; a sister-in-law, Terri Schmitt of Olin; and a brother-in-law, Brad (Mary) Daniels of Randalia. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family members.
Dan was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Schmitt, on November 28, 2019. Also predeceasing Dan were his parents and three siblings, Baby Schmitt, Andrew Schmitt, and Vincent Schmitt.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to be decided at a later date. See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.