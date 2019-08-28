INDEPENDENCE – David H. Halverson, 93, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at White Funeral Home in Independence, Iowa, with Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating. The family greeted friends for an hour before services.
Mr. White was born on September 17, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Nels Anton and Gladys (Whitman) Halverson. He attended school in Chicago. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army. He was a Purple Heart recipient. On October 3, 1943, he and the former Alberta Stacel Rhodes were married in Chicago. Mr. Halverson was an independent long-haul truck driver until he retired.
Mr. Halverson is survived by one son, Ray (Mary Ellen) Halverson of Boise, Idaho; two daughters, Janet (Patrick) Weikert of Independence, and Carol (Jerry) Schaver of Silvis, Illinois; four grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Alberta; his parents; three brothers, Eddie Halverson, Martin Halverson, and Charlie Halverson; two sisters, Evelyn Johnson and Daisy Peterson; one niece; and one grandchild.
