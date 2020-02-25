DES MOINES — Independence senior Cole Davis captured seventh place in Class 2A-170 at the State Wrestling Tournament with a 12-10 decision over No. 2 seeded Emmetsburg senior Mason Griffin.
Davis, who finished the season with a 45-6 record, had been seeded No. 4, rushed out to a 10-4 lead in the first period with two takedowns, two nearfalls and two escapes. Griffin worked his way back over the next two period, but two escapes by Davis in the third period pushed the match out of Griffin's reach. He finished with a 23-6 season record.
Davis began his State run at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday with a 7-2 decision over Red Oak senior Bruce Lukehart, 42-16. He dropped into the consolation bracket, however, after losing a 5-2 decision on Friday morning to Osage junior Spencer Mooberry, 38-2.
Davis kept his hopes for a third-place finish by winning a 10-7 decision over Harlan senior Carter Bendorf, 34-8. The match appeared to be headed to overtime, after Davis tied it up 7-7 with a takedown with 36 seconds remaining. However, Davis was able to lock in a cradle and earn 3 nearfall points.
“I didn’t know what the score was, all I knew was I had to keep going and get to my stuff, get my points, and pull something out at the end,” Davis said.
Davis then lost an 11-4 decision to Maquoketa senior Abraham Michael, sending him to the seventh-place match on Saturday.