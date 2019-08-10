INDEPENDENCE – Dawn Marie Meek, 60, of Independence, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, in the Reiff Family Center in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans of First United Methodist Church officiating.
Dawn was born on November 14, 1958, in Independence, the daughter of John J. and Shirley M. (Voland) Butters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harry J. Meek Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in care of the Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644.