Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Be sure to turn your clocks ahead!
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mainly sunny. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 46F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...ACCUMULATING SNOW ALONG HIGHWAY 20... A BAND OF SNOW HAS DEVELOPED ALONG THE HIGHWAY 20 CORRIDOR REDUCING VISIBILITIES TO 1 TO 2 MILES. THE SNOW WILL CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL HOURS CAUSING REDUCED VISIBILITY AND ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH AT MOST LOCATIONS. WITH TEMPERATURES HOVERING AROUND THE FREEZING MARK OR JUST BELOW SOME SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP ON ROADWAYS. ROADS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES MAY BE SLICK AND HAZARDOUS WITH THE SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS. BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 82% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.4 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.