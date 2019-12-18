The holiday season may seem like the worst time to have an illness in the family. If someone you know is dealing with cancer this holiday season, the American Cancer Society is here to help – all day, every day.
Here are some tips and resources to help lift your holiday spirits:
Things you can do:
Give yourself permission to feel and express your feelings, whether of joy, fear, sadness, or pain. Let yourself laugh or cry.
Take care of yourself: Eat balanced meals and make time for some exercise. Physical activity is a healthy way to release tension.
Allow yourself simple pleasures – warm baths, naps, favorite foods – that will help lift your mood.
Find distractions like going to a movie, dinner, or a ball game; playing cards with friends; or other activities you enjoy.
Prepare for the holidays. Decide if you want to continue certain traditions or create new ones. Plan in advance how you want to spend your time, with whom, and for how long.
Enlist support for organizing holiday gatherings, meal preparation, and cleanup.
Learn to say no. You don’t have to participate in everything. People will understand if you can’t do certain activities.
Things you don’t have to do:
Don’t pressure yourself with unrealistic expectations or try to do everything yourself.
Don’t overindulge in alcohol. Because alcohol is a depressant, it can “bring out” or heighten bad feelings.
Don’t try to force yourself to be happy just because it’s the holiday season.
Don’t shop ’til you drop. Stick to a budget if you are going shopping. Buying things will not make up for any negative feelings you are having. Decide how much money you can afford to spend on gifts and other items. Then stick to your budget.
Don’t try to do too much in one day. Plan ahead, setting aside specific days for specific tasks.
Don’t abandon healthy habits. Eat and drink in moderation. Get plenty of sleep.
Visit www.cancer.org for tips on coping with cancer during the holidays or call 1-800-227-2345 anytime.
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and peace in the New Year from all of us at Relay For Life Buchanan County.