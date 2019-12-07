INDEPENDENCE – Almost 80 years ago today, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
The attack started on Sunday, December 7, at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian time, 11:48 a.m. Iowa time. The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his historic words to Congress, the nation, and the world, “Yesterday, December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
He ended the speech by asking the Congress to declare war on Japan. Within an hour of the speech, Congress followed suit and passed a formal declaration of war against Japan, which brought our neutral nation into World War II.
Today, Americans take time to honor the sacrifices of our veterans from that war and the wars that followed. Historians have researched the events, Hollywood has made movies, and tourists have made pilgrimages to historic sites to pay homage.
While we have honored the veterans over the years, we have also learned more about the sacrifices made by Japanese-Americans who were caught up in the frenzy of war.
Karl Smith, a band instructor with the Independence Community Schools, grew up in Hawaii.
“My mom and that side of my family are from Hilo, Hawaii, so I’m familiar with the state and sites,” he said.
“My grandfather, Kazuma Hisanaga, was in Honolulu on December 7, 1941, finishing up basic training. He was a member of the famous 100th infantry battalion (442nd), which was made up of Japanese Americans. While he fought for the United States in Europe, my family’s property was seized and they were interned in Japanese American internment camps. He was awarded the silver star, bronze star, and Purple Heart from World War II,” Smith added.
For those trekking to Hawaii, the National Park Service oversees the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Their website, www.nps.gov/valr/index.htm, lists all sorts of visitor information. In addition to visiting Pearl Harbor, Smith suggests seeing other Honolulu sites, such as Iolani Palace or Waikiki Beach, or hiking Diamond Head.
“Some good places to eat are Dukes, Rainbow Drive-In, Leonard’s, and Side Street Inn,” he added. “It’s best to eat local food at drive-ins (e.g. plate lunches, malasadas, and loco mocos) in order to eat great food at cheaper prices.”
For other tourist information, visit www.gohawaii.com/islands/oahu for information the Oahu and Pearl Harbor area.