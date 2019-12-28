INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Robotics Team headed into their last regular season competition looking better than ever on December 21. One of its two teams was ranked second in their league, and both have a lot to be proud of.
“Our team has grown quite a bit over the years,” said Coach Charles Bare. “We got a lot of help from more experienced teams in the beginning, and now we’re becoming one of those teams that helps the new ones out.”
Comprised of two teams, #7495 “In Theory,” and #6625 “Enginerds,” students design, build, program, and operate robots to play a floor game.
In addition to competing, the students also perform community outreach. Last year, students led a junior robotics after-school program at St. John School, teaching the basics of working with robots and participating in competitions.
While building robots is a major component of Independence’s Robotics Team, Bare says students who aren’t as familiar with it can still find a place on the team.
The team will now prepare for the league championship on January 11, 2020, at Denver High School.
Original published on December 21.