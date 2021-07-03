JESUP – It was a low-scoring affair Wednesday night when the Dons of Don Bosco (13-16) visited the J-Hawks for a single game. Jesup would pound out 10 hits, but could only muster a single run…that is, until their final at-bat.
Don Bosco would lead this game 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the J-Hawks would never quit and pushed across 2 runs to win it, 3-2. With 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh, Laney Pilcher hit a double, followed by an Amanda Treptow single that scored Pilcher. Alexis Larson then singled, and Rylynn Delagardelle had the game-winning hit.
Freshman pitcher Klair Kite was outstanding, scattering just 3 hits over 7 innings, giving up just 2 earned runs while striking out 3 batters. The defense was solid behind Kite, and needed to be in the tightly matched game.
Junior left fielder Amanda Treptow was 2 for 4, scoring a run, and stealing 2 bases. Junior backstop Alexis Larson added 2 hits in 4 at-bats, stealing a base, knocking in a run, and scoring a run. Sophomore second baseman Rylynn Delagardelle went 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Sophomore shortstop Caelor Wymore had a double in 3 at-bats, while senior first baseman Kendra McCombs was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Sophomore right fielder Laney Pilcher had 2 hits, including a double, stole a base, and scored a run. Speedster Harmony Shannon stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Don Bosco 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
Jesup 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
Vs. Clayton Ridge (18-17)
Caelor Wymore’s home run and Alexis Larson’s 4 RBI propelled the J-Hawks to a 15-4 win on Thursday night over the Eagles of Clayton Ridge.
Wymore was on the mound for Jesup, scattering just 5 hits over 5 innings, giving up 4 runs (3 earned), and striking out 3.
Larson was 2 for 3 with 2 doubles, driving in 4 runs, and scoring 3 runs. Wymore went 2 for 2, including a home run, knocking in 3 and scoring 2 runs. She also walked twice and stole a base. Kendra McCombs was solid at the plate, with 2 hits in 4 at-bats and 1 RBI. Amanda Treptow was 1 for 2, scoring twice. Rylynn Delagardelle added 2 hits with 2 RBI, including a double. She also scored a run. Hailey Nie went 1 for 1, including a double, knocking in 1 run. Karlie Schutte was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI and scored once. Laney Pilcher had a hit in 2 at-bats with 2 RBI, stealing a base, and scoring 2 runs. Freshman Katie Clark stole a base and scored a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Clayton Ridge 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 4
Jesup 2 5 0 8 0 0 0 15
The J-Hawks run their record to 22-10 on the season and will host Wapsie Valley (8-18) for a pair on Friday night. Look for this game in Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will start Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal play next Tuesday at home against Osage (12-15).