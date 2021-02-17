DENVER – Jesup’s senior 145-pounder Jerret Delagardelle, will compete in the annual Iowa Wrestling State Tournament this week after qualifying in a district meet in Denver on Saturday.
Delagardelle placed second at 145 pounds after beating Denver’s Brody Shover in the semifinals (8-1), then losing a closely contested 4-2 match to No. 5 Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic). Delagardelle then had to work overtime in a wrestle-back match against Kashton Mathis of MFL MarMac, winning by fall in the second period.
“Jerret is exactly what you are looking for to build a program,” said Head Coach Matt Gross. “He has shown leadership, hard work, and dedication to improving not only himself but the team. He led countless offseason workouts and developed the right mentality to win. He earned his trip to state this year and has made the Jesup community extremely proud.”
Delagardelle takes a 25-6 record in a return trip to Des Moines for the second consecutive year. Jerret’s first round opponent will be Kevin King (46-8) of South Central Calhoun.