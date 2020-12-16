CEDAR RAPIDS – Independence alumna Amanda McClintock Holtey is proud to announce that her daughter, Delaney Holtey, has signed her national letter of intent (NLI) to play collegiate soccer for the University of Iowa.
Delaney is the granddaughter of Independence residents Gary and Vicki McClintock.
Back in 2012, the Bulletin Journal ran a piece on Delaney as an eight-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), formerly known as Juvenile Onset Diabetes. Delaney has spent most of her life monitoring her diabetes, but it has not stopped her from living her life, and now she will be living out her dream of attending the University of Iowa and playing collegiate soccer.
Delaney is the daughter of Amanda McClintock Holtey and Chris Holtey, both of Cedar Rapids. She has a younger brother, Caden. She will be a 2021 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids.
Her high school accolades include All-Mississippi Valley Conference second-team, Class 3A East second-team all-district, and All-Metro second-team honors as a freshman. She scored 11 goals and had six assists in leading her team to an 11-3 record as a freshman. Delaney had two goals and three assists as a sophomore and played for the Heartland Soccer Club from 2009 to 2013, F.C. United from 2013 to 2019, and Iowa Rush from 2019 to 2021. She is a three-time Academic Athlete Award recipient, National Honor Society member, and scored in the 90th percentile and above on Iowa assessment tests.
Her high school coaches are Homer Screws and Annie Feltes. Club coaches were Bill Ajram (F.C. United) and Daryl Brazeau (Iowa Rush).
Delaney says that she chose Iowa because “the campus feels like home and the coaching staff pushes me to become better on and off the field.”
She will be majoring in health and human physiology.
Delaney’s grandma, Vicki, says that Delaney is healthy and happy and excited to be a Hawkeye.