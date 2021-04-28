INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Mustangs girls golf team continues to have a good season, winning for the seventh time this year on Monday night at Three Elms Golf Course.
The Mustangs beat the Benton Community Bobcats 216-247. Indee’s Delaney Martin shot a 48 to lead the Mustangs and to take home the top medalist honor.
“We finally got a nice night to play, except for a little wind,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “Overall we were pleased; Delaney is starting to get back to where she was two years ago, and Cami’s (Rubio) game is rounding into shape nicely.”
Coach Dinger added that Delaney and Cami’s rounds were season bests. Mackenzie Good bounced back from a tough meet at Vinton last week, and if not for a couple of balls in the water on 6 it could have been even better.
Medalist: Delaney Martin (INDEE) 48
Runner-Up: Tiffany Schnor (BENTON) 50
Indee Varsity: Delaney Martin 48, Cami Rubio 53, Sophie Bertelli 57, Mackenzie Good 58, Brynn Bonefas 65, Great Aldrich 65
Indee JV: Michaela Reed 61, Aly Meek 71, Koma Uematsu DNF
The Mustangs traveled to Waverly for a triangular with Oelwein and Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday. Look for that in Saturday’s paper. The girls will also be at Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday.