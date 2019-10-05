INDEPENDENCE – The next Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills Independence, 505 Enterprise Drive. Everyone is welcome to join, even if you don’t have a family member in our community!
Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that is often harder on the family than it is on the resident. Prairie Hills is here for all family, friends, and caregivers of those dealing with dementia.
If you have any questions, contact Staci Isley, community relations coordinator at welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com or 319-334-2000.