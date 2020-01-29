Littleton – Denise K. Cole, 61, of Littleton, Iowa, died at her home on January 21, 2020. As per Ms. Cole’s wishes, no services were held and her body was buried next to her parents in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. White Funeral Home of Independence was in charge of arrangements.
She was born on November 15, 1958, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Darwin Lane and Evelyn Delores (Miller) Cole. Ms. Cole is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Jim) Scott of Independence, two nieces, and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Ann Cole.
