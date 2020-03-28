Independence Mustangs Boys Basketball has qualified for the state tournament five times in school history.
1935, 1954, 1980, 1989 and 1990
Coaches:
· Mike Farroh – Independence 1935
· Fred Deines – Stratford 1938, Independence 1954
· Tim Maaske – Independence 1980, Estherville 1986, 1987, 1991
· Paul Brown – Independence 1989, 1990
Independence Record in state tournament games:
1-6 (won first round in 1980)
1980 – Finished 4th
· Matt Haven – All-Tournament Team
· Andy Myers – Lead 2A in rebounding – 31
Independence has been in two over-time games in state tournament history:
· 1954: Paulina 62, Independence 56 1st rd
· 1980: St. Edmonds, Fort Dodge 65, Independence 61 consolation (you can watch this game on WATCH IHSSN APP)
Notes:
Tim Maaske left Independence after the 1982/1983 season and went to Estherville, IA where he won a State Championship in 1987
Paul Brown coached Independence from 1988 to 2001 and is the all-time winningest coach in Independence history with 141 wins and longest tenured coach with 12 years.