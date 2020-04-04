Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE — Independence senior Mary Puffett cemented her name in the record books once again at Independence High School for girls basketball.

She has broken into the top 6 in three categories:

CAREER POINTS

‘96-’00 Bridgett McKernan…..............1,052

‘89-’93 Carrie O-Brien………….........1,011

‘11-’14 Kelsey Ratchford……................807

‘97-’01 Leah Cabalka……………..........768

‘87-’90 Tonya Johnson…………............684

‘16-‘20 Mary Puffett……………...........661

‘02-’05 Jackie Miller……………...........657

‘89-’92 Sheri Earles……………….........646

‘02-’06 Abby Michels…………….........564

‘90-’94 Sara Davis………………..........563

MOST 3-POINTERS IN A SEASON

‘00-’01 Leah Cabalka……………...........52

‘13-’14 Molly Gustafson………..............40

‘11-’12 Emily Barker……………...........39

‘99-’00 Leah Cabalka……………..........34

‘19-‘20 Mary Puffett……………............32

‘17-’18 Mary Puffett……………............31

‘16-’17 Mary Puffett……………............30

‘01-’02 Roni Lappe………………..........30

CAREER 3-POINT SHOTS MADE

As you can see, Anna Ruffcorn made the record books, too, coming in at #10 (see below).

‘97-’01 Leah Cabalka…………............112

‘16-‘20 Mary Puffett…………….........109

‘11-’14 Molly Gustafson………............73

‘10-’12 Emily Barker……………..........53

‘02-’05 Jackie Miller……………...........50

‘94-’98 Lindsay Miller…………............49

‘95-’97 Trina Reed………………..........44

‘94-’96 Jenni Mudd………………........43

‘02-’06 Abby Michels…………….........41

‘16-‘20 Anna Ruffcorn…………............40