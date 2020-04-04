INDEPENDENCE — Independence senior Mary Puffett cemented her name in the record books once again at Independence High School for girls basketball.
She has broken into the top 6 in three categories:
CAREER POINTS
‘96-’00 Bridgett McKernan…..............1,052
‘89-’93 Carrie O-Brien………….........1,011
‘11-’14 Kelsey Ratchford……................807
‘97-’01 Leah Cabalka……………..........768
‘87-’90 Tonya Johnson…………............684
‘16-‘20 Mary Puffett……………...........661
‘02-’05 Jackie Miller……………...........657
‘89-’92 Sheri Earles……………….........646
‘02-’06 Abby Michels…………….........564
‘90-’94 Sara Davis………………..........563
MOST 3-POINTERS IN A SEASON
‘00-’01 Leah Cabalka……………...........52
‘13-’14 Molly Gustafson………..............40
‘11-’12 Emily Barker……………...........39
‘99-’00 Leah Cabalka……………..........34
‘19-‘20 Mary Puffett……………............32
‘17-’18 Mary Puffett……………............31
‘16-’17 Mary Puffett……………............30
‘01-’02 Roni Lappe………………..........30
CAREER 3-POINT SHOTS MADE
As you can see, Anna Ruffcorn made the record books, too, coming in at #10 (see below).
‘97-’01 Leah Cabalka…………............112
‘16-‘20 Mary Puffett…………….........109
‘11-’14 Molly Gustafson………............73
‘10-’12 Emily Barker……………..........53
‘02-’05 Jackie Miller……………...........50
‘94-’98 Lindsay Miller…………............49
‘95-’97 Trina Reed………………..........44
‘94-’96 Jenni Mudd………………........43
‘02-’06 Abby Michels…………….........41
‘16-‘20 Anna Ruffcorn…………............40