INDEPENDENCE – I never got to know my Grandpa Loyd. I was born in August 2003, and he passed away in late October 2004. Many people tell me all the time he was a great man who worked hard every day and loved his family very much. All I have to remember him are pictures and his old 1930 Ford Model A. The car comes with a sign that tells all about it from a technical aspect. It gets 40 miles per gallon.
Pictures have never really helped me to “know” my Grandpa, but the car gives me a connection to him. When I was around six, I would come out to work on the weekends with my dad at Heartland Acres. Being little, I would get bored easily, so I started to color pictures. My dad told me if you put the pictures in the trunk of the car, they will go up to him and he’ll see them.
After that day, what my dad told me, really stuck with me. Every time I would go to Heartland Acres I would color a new picture and put it in the trunk of the Model A. To this day, every single picture is still back there. Every time I go see the car, I look at the pictures I drew for Grandpa Loyd over the years.
The Model A has become a way for my dad and me to bond, even if it’s just riding around town or going and looking at it. This car holds a special place in my heart, and always will.
Note: Hannah Johnson, a junior at Independence High School, has finished her internship at Heartland Acres. She is a student in Michael Haden’s Ago Co-op class. This is the last in a series of articles written by Hannah.