FAYETTE – Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International recently met at the Andre Center on the Upper Iowa University campus for their meeting.
Sierra Dirksen, a senior education major at Upper Iowa, was presented a check for $500 as the recipient of the Grace Meyer Grant Grant-in-Aid Award.
The business meeting included updates from the financial and budget committees as well as plans for the application process for the Dr. Louise Herring Fellowship that will be awarded this coming spring to current educators for furthering their education. Maxine Losen, Arline Davisson, Elaine Reicks, and Virginia Dedor reported about the state convention they attended in June in Cedar Rapids.