DES MOINES – The Buchanan County Fair Association was recently issued a consent order by the Iowa DNR.
A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.
According to the DNR, the Buchanan County Fair Association dba Buchanan County Fair & Livestock Association was ordered to cease all illegal solid waste disposal and all illegal open burning, remove all remaining solid waste and dispose of it at a landfill, submit landfill receipts, provide notice and training for members regarding solid waste and open burning regulations, place and maintain signs prohibiting illegal solid waste disposal and illegal burning, and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.
“We are looking forward to moving past this situation, and therefore, taking the necessary steps toward bettering ourselves as an organization,” said Fair Manager Molly Zmudka. “We have been given the guidance we need to properly train our board members, and are motivated to make positive changes in our fair procedures. The DNR has provided us with educational resources that can be used for years to come.”
