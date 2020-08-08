NORTHWEST
Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Fair: Cast a small jig fished under a bobber near submerged structure along shore in 5-10 feet of water. Try small popping plugs on a fly rod on calm evenings. Cast plugs around downed trees along the shoreline. Try drifting down the middle of the lake with a 1/16 ounce leadhead in search of suspended fish. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Cast traditional bass lures near submerged woody structure throughout the lake and along weed lines in the southern part of the lake.
Surface water temperatures are around 80 degrees. Water level is slightly below crest. Yellow Perch — Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures and plastics along shore and near docks. You can catch fish anywhere around the lake, but some of the best areas are Ice House point shoreline, inlet bay and bridge area near the outlet, and along Gunshot Hill. Walleye — Slow. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use natural baits like nightcrawlers, crawdads or shrimp fished around deeper rock piles. Try drifting at night to cover a lot of water. Bluegill – Fair.
Channel Catfish — Fair: Look for channel catfish along the outside bend of the lake in deeper water. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Look for largemouth bass along the edges of the lotus patches and the deadfalls along the outside bend of the lake.
Brushy Creek is currently being drawn-down four feet for a construction project. Launch boats at the north ramp or the west ramp; docks have been adjusted at the west ramp to make them easier to use. Black Crappie — Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig either drifting or fished under a bobber near submerged woody structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Throw traditional bass lures, plastics or weedless lures near submerged structure and along weed lines. Yellow Perch — Slow. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill — Fair. Channel Catfish — Fair: Brushy Creek Lake has a low-density population of larger channel catfish. Target these larger fish near shore with rocky structure using a variety of cut baits and crankbaits.
Water temperature is in the low 80s. Water clarity is around 1-2 feet. Yellow Bass — Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber in 3-6 feet of water near shore. If fishing from a boat, you may need to move around to stay on top of fish. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long. Channel Catfish — Fair: Channel catfish are numerous in North Twin Lake. Use natural baits like nightcrawlers, crawdads, or shrimp fished near shore. If fishing from a boat, try drifting at night over deeper water. Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a crawler fished under a bobber along shore near vegetation edges. Walleye — Slow: Try trolling walleye in the middle of the basin using crankbaits or crawler harnesses.
Water clarity is 2 to 6 feet, depending on location in the lake. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye, and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye — Fair: Drift with leeches or crawlers along the dredge cuts and troll crankbaits in the main lake. White Bass — Fair: Pick up white bass from shore and in the main like while trolling. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a variety of dip baits, cut baits and crankbaits fished near shore and anywhere with rocky structure. Bluegill — Slow: Find panfish around patches of vegetation. Yellow Perch — Slow: Look for panfish around patches of vegetation. Black Crappie — Slow: Find panfish around patches of vegetation.
Water temperatures are in the lower 80s in the Black Hawk District. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.
Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near the shore. Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish a minnow or small tube jig. Yellow Bass – Fair.
The water temperature is in the mid-70s. Walleye — Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing or jigging a leech on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try drift fishing a small jig. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or chicken liver fished on the bottom after dark.
Black Crappie — Fair: Drift fish a minnow or small jig near the dredge cut. Largemouth Bass — Good.
For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.
The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 78 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Find schools in deeper water. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good. Yellow Bass – Good.
Bluegill — Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie — Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use rubber worms or other slow-moving jigs.
Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.
Walleye – Good.
The walleye season is open. A great walleye bite was seen in June, but has slowed due to warm water conditions. A great yellow perch bite has been seen lately with many yellows over 10 inches caught. The water temperature is 77 degrees. Bluegill — Good: Schools are starting to move deeper off shore post-spawn. Walleye — Fair: A fairly good bite lately can also be seen from shore. Try bottom bouncers or crankbaits to cover more water. Black Bullhead — Fair: Anglers have been successful at the north grade. Yellow Perch — Fair: The bite has really picked up; fish are a little deeper than what can be easily fished from shore. Try small humps in the main basin or weed edges.
The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 78 degrees. The panfish bite has been great. Bluegill — Excellent: Schools are deeper off shore. Try fishing in about 16 feet of water in the weeds or weed lines. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Find smallmouth bass on rock piles or on the points.. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Find largemouth bass on the weed lines. Yellow Perch — Fair: Schools have started to move deeper off shore. Yellow Bass — Excellent: Easily find yellow bass while fishing for bluegill.
Iowa Great Lake water temperatures have warmed up up substantially and are currently 77 degrees or warmer. This week’s extended forecast calls for temperatures ranging from the lower 70s to lower 80s. The area walleye bite has slowed considerably due to very warm water conditions. The panfish bite has been excellent in deeper water, especially on West Okoboji. The overall bite should pick up as temperatures go down. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.
NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye — Good: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits.
Decorah District Streams
Wild parsnip has seeded out. Avoid touching this plant; it’s sap causes painful blisters. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A small number of trout streams are not stocked in July and August due to marginal water temperatures; this is an annual occurrence. To check which ones, please visit our trout fishing website. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Try a worm or cheese bait floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs. Brown Trout — Good: Hoppers, beetles and bugs are plentiful. Use flies imitating terrestrial insects fished along grassed edges. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Brook Trout — Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Bead-headed midges and pheasant tail nymphs work well.
A severe green algal bloom continues to limit visibility. Early morning and evening bite are best. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber. Find fish along rocky shoreline in deeper water. Channel Catfish — Good: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. A fat juicy worm will also work. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along weed edges.
Water clarity is excellent. Filamentous algae mats are covering vegetation in shallow water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren’t cast on the water. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber along a rocky shore. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along vegetated edges. Also try using a topwater lure. Channel Catfish — Good: Try chicken liver or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom :near stumps or other structure.
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail fished along a current break or rock ledge. Walleye — Good: Find walleye in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Current remains strong. Water hazards may have moved. Walleye — Good: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or rock ledge. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Toss a small crankbait along a current break or rock ledge.
Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Find walleye along current breaks or around log jams. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with brightly colored plastics or a crankbait imitating crawdads. Channel Catfish — Good: Bank anglers using nightcrawlers fished on the bottom are catching catfish.
Best bite is early morning or just before dark. A green algae bloom is causing poor water clarity. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail. Channel Catfish — Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around.
Area rivers and streams water levels continue to fall. Flows remain high. Water clarity is excellent. Expect a pleasant weekend with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s for highs and 60s for lows. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Some sorting may be needed on bluegill; crappie and catfish angling is best early morning or late evening. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater and plastics. Black Crappie — Good: Cast and retrieve colored tube jigs. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber with a small split shot sinker and small hook. Channel Catfish — Good: Cast dead cut baits, chicken livers or stinkbait on the bottom of the lake; early morning or later evening bite is best.
Channel Catfish — Good: Cast dead cut baits, chicken livers or stinkbait on the bottom of the river; early morning or later evening bite is best.
Good reports of largemouth bass being caught. Newly placed habitat in and around the floating pier may provide success. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater and plastics. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber with a small split shot sinker and small hook.
Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye — Fair: Cast crankbaits or fish a half of a crawler on a jig and plastic rig.
We received no information about fishing on this waterbody this week.
Channel Catfish — Good: Early morning and late evening bite is best. Try shrimp, stinkbait, or chicken livers fished on the bottom.
We received no information about fishing on this waterbody this week. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye — Fair: Cast crankbaits or fish a half of a crawler on a jig and plastic rig. Northern Pike — Good: Cast spoons, spinnerbaits, or crankbaits.
Interior rivers continue to drop and are providing some catches of smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike and channel catfish. Lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area are providing some catches of largemouth bass. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. All three trout hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
River level is 9.17 feet at Lansing and is expected to rise over the weekend to 9.5 feet and then stabilize. Water temperature is in the low 80s. New Albin Army road is open. Hwy 82, Lansing Bridge has reopened. Use caution at ramps during low water. Lansing Village Creek is shallow near the creek mouth. Heytman’s Landing is accessible with shallow drive boats only. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Good: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch — Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics or blade baits along edges of vegetation beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Use a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.
River level is 617 feet at Lynxville and is expected to rise a foot over the weekend to 618.1 feet and then stabilize. Water temperature is in the low 80s. Sny Magill access is open. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in 8-10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas near current breaks in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics or blade baits along edges of vegetation beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill — Excellent: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.
River level is 8.9 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to rise a foot over the weekend to 9.8 feet and then stabilize. Water temperature is in the low 80s. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch — Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics or blade baits along edges of vegetation beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.
Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to rise slightly over the weekend and then stabilize. Water clarity is good. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Water levels are expected to recede slowly. The water level is near 7.2 feet at the Lock and Dam and 10.2 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 80 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike — Good: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills are still being reported in shallow backwater areas near brush piles. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Lots of anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Try floating worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Good: Lots of bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Some smallies have moved in along the rock piles; use flashy spoons or crankbaits. Walleye – Slow. White Bass — Good: Many white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs.
Water level is near 8.2 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water temperature is 80 degrees. The water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish have moved along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are also being caught off the rocks in the tailwater. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing around brush piles in larger sloughs with reduced current. Flathead Catfish — Good: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. White Bass — Fair: Some white bass are being reported in the tailwater; use flashy small spinners.
The water level is near 7.5 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 11 feet at Camanche and 6 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Good: Lots of bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are being taken off of exposed rock piles. Northern Pike — Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegills near the mouths of large backwater areas, usually around brush piles. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas.
Water level is around 8.6 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is 80 degrees; water clarity is good. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge. White Bass — Fair: A few white bass are starting to show up in the creel on white jigs or small spinners.
Water level is expected to slowly recede. Water temperature is near 80 degrees. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
River stage is 8.56 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been falling slowly the past few days. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye- No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams or Sylvan Slough. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of crawler.
Tailwater stage is 7.34 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been falling slowly the past few days. The ramp at Big Timber is open. The Kilpeck Landing is also open. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass -Good: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers.
Tailwater stage is 8.64 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is slowly falling. The Toolsboro ramp is open. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use or chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass — Fair: Cast crankbaits in Belle Pocket. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Some largemouth bass are being caught in Boston Bay.
Tailwater stage is 5.41 feet at Lock and Dam 18 has been falling slowly. River stage is 10.95 feet at Burlington. River stage is 526.37 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.
River stages have been falling slowly the past few days, but are forecast to start rising slightly by the end of the weekend. Main channel water temperature is around 82 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.