MARQUETTE – The DNR is investigating a fish kill on Bloody Run Creek in Clayton County that was reported on the evening of Saturday, April 18. DNR environmental and field office staff responded the next day, starting at Spook Cave about seven miles west of Marquette, finding many dead fish as they moved downstream along a three-mile stretch to Iris Avenue.
As of Monday, April 20, DNR staff had not found the source of the fish kill, but continue to look for the pollutant source. DNR fisheries staff were on site doing a fish kill count, extending the search downstream of Iris Avenue.
Staff have ruled out a link to a car-semi-truck accident that occurred on April 18 along U.S. Highway 18 about three miles west of McGregor. Although diesel fuel leaked from the semi, the spill was downstream of where the fish kill was first observed.
Deer Application Opens May 2
The time to apply for your 2020 Iowa deer tags starts Saturday, May 2. While you wait, here are a few things you can do to prepare for your application:
Log into your customer account:
- Update your customer profile. Make sure your mailing address, email address, and phone number are correct.
- Check to make sure your hunter safety information is on your customer account. If not, upload a photo of your hunter safety certificate by clicking “Documents” above your profile. Anyone born on or after January 1, 1972, needs hunter safety on their account to apply.
Save the date! The application period opens on May 2, 2020, at 6 a.m. and closes June 7, 2020, at 12 a.m. CST. Preference point purchases and applications will only be accepted during this time.
Visit the nonresident hunting page to review the Nonresident Deer Application Guide, zone maps, and draw statistics one last time.
Iowa state parks extend closures into May
The DNR is extending closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14, 2020 to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency. State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.
Facilities that will remain closed through May 14 include:
Campgrounds, including youth and group camps
Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties
All programs and events at state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least May 14, 2020. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov
Please be aware that as conditions change, so may policies on park visitation and overnight stays.
The DNR will work with guests to cancel reservations affected by this extension. If you have reservations for the month of May after the closure dates and feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, we will waive the cancellation fee for visits (cabins, campsites, lodges, shelters) with arrival dates through May 31, 2020. A transaction fee of $4.00 ($6.00 for reservations originally made by phone) will still apply. To cancel your May reservation, call (877) 427-2757.