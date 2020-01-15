BENTON COUNTY – On January 11, 2020, at approximately 12:21 p.m., a man was shot in the leg while pursuing a coyote across a field near Keystone, Iowa.
Brian McManemy, 41, of Blairstown, was a passenger in a pickup truck while coyote hunting when one of the firearms in the vehicle discharged and struck him in the left leg. He was transported to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident happened in Benton County, just north of Highway 30 at 13th Avenue, southwest of Keystone in a field.
This incident remains under investigation by the DNR. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.