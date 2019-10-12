OELWEIN – The meeting to present the proposed waterfowl season and zone structure for the 2021-2025 season originally scheduled for October 16 has been moved to Thursday, October 17, due to a scheduling conflict.
At the meeting, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will present information including the results from the statewide hunter survey, the federal rules and guidelines that govern waterfowl hunting, and its proposed season and zone structure for 2021-2025.
The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
Other meetings are scheduled:
- October 14, Three Mile Lake Lodge, near Afton
- October 15, Washington County Conservation Education Center, near Ainsworth
- October 22, Story County Conservation Center, McFarland Park, near Ames
- October 23, Alta Community Center, in Alta
Feedback collected at these meetings will be reviewed before an official proposal is submitted to the Natural Resource Commission for consideration. If approved, the rule would have an open comment period before going in front of the commission again for a final vote.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows states to make changes to their waterfowl zones and boundaries once every five years. Any changes will be reflected in the 2021-2025 waterfowl seasons.
Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.