The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.
“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the hunting season reviews, ask questions, and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”
The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
These meetings replace the one-night listening session held in late winter over the past 15 years.
Eastern Iowa meeting dates, times, and locations include:
- Iowa City, February 26, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Building, 3109 Old Highway 218 S (search “Johnson County Fairgrounds”)
- Decorah, February 27, 7 p.m., Decorah City Hall, 400 Clairborne Drive
- Dubuque, February 27, 7 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta
- Waverly, February 27, 7 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W Bremer Avenue
- Toledo, March 5, 7 p.m., Tama CCB Nature Center at Otter Creek Lake Park, 2283 Park Road
Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov and advise of specific needs.