INDEPENDENCE – Tails will be happily wagging this Saturday at the Independence Farmer s Market. The market is celebrating Dog Day, and there will be fun for two- and four-legged patrons. Wilson Photography will be available to take photos with a Christmas background (thinking ahead a few months), and the Indee Bark Park will be there with information and applications.
Last Saturday saw a bit of rain, but it did not deter the vendors or shoppers. Even Adam Griffin, a guitarist, was not deterred. He simply stood under the eaves of the Wapsipinicon Mill. Griffin’s performance was sponsored by LACES as part of the Second Saturday Series of musicians. On August 10, Harper & Lee will perform.
Kara Vance and Delainey Decker of the Independence Public Library were making and sharing kohlrabi salad samples. One featured cilantro, jalapeño, and lime, and another had apples, gouda cheese, sunflower seeds, and a bit of tarragon. The recipes are available at the library.