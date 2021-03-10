Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Junior Lauren Donlea was named second team all conference in the Tri-Rivers-West.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – East Buchanan’s junior point guard Lauren Donlea was voted to the second team all-conference in the Tri-Rivers West Division.

In a loaded conference where three of these teams made it to the state tournament last week, Donlea came up one vote short of being a first team selection. Still, very impressive for the Buccaneers’ leading scorer who averaged 13.43/game, which was eighth in the conference. Donlea broke the school record for steals this season and ended with 121 total steals on the year, which was first in the conference and fifth in the entire state.

Junior guard Lacy Anderegg was selected as honorable mention. Anderegg scored 139 points for the Bucs this past season and was second on the team in steals.

Tri-Rivers Girls Basketball 2020-21 West All-Conference Selections

First Team School Grade

*Lauren Wilson Springville 11

*Ellie Ware North Linn 12

*Taya Tucker Maquoketa Valley 12

*Ella Imler Maquoketa Valley 12

* Emerson Whittenbaugh Maquoketa Valley 12

* Sara ReidCentral City 11

Megan Neighbor Alburnett 12

Kamryn Kurt North Linn 9

*Unanimous

Player of the Year

Ella Imler Maquoketa Valley

Second Team

Lauren Donlea East Buchanan 11

Rhea Armon Alburnett 12

Morgan Nachazel Springville 11

Emma Fritcher Central City 12

Molly Stamp Springville 10

Ellie Flanagan North Linn 10

Macy Boge North Linn 9

Ella Aulwes Edgewood-Colesburg 11

Honorable Mention

Grace Matus Springville 11

Lacy Anderegg East Buchanan 11

Annie Hoffman Edgewood-Colesburg 11

Carissa Sabers Maquoketa Valley 10

Kennedy Rausch Maquoketa Valley 10

Emma Tritle Central City 12

Chloe Van Etten North Linn 11

Hailey Carolan Alburnett 11

Coach of the Year

Scot Moenck Maquoketa Valley

