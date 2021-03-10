WINTHROP – East Buchanan’s junior point guard Lauren Donlea was voted to the second team all-conference in the Tri-Rivers West Division.
In a loaded conference where three of these teams made it to the state tournament last week, Donlea came up one vote short of being a first team selection. Still, very impressive for the Buccaneers’ leading scorer who averaged 13.43/game, which was eighth in the conference. Donlea broke the school record for steals this season and ended with 121 total steals on the year, which was first in the conference and fifth in the entire state.
Junior guard Lacy Anderegg was selected as honorable mention. Anderegg scored 139 points for the Bucs this past season and was second on the team in steals.
Tri-Rivers Girls Basketball 2020-21 West All-Conference Selections
First Team School Grade
*Lauren Wilson Springville 11
*Ellie Ware North Linn 12
*Taya Tucker Maquoketa Valley 12
*Ella Imler Maquoketa Valley 12
* Emerson Whittenbaugh Maquoketa Valley 12
* Sara ReidCentral City 11
Megan Neighbor Alburnett 12
Kamryn Kurt North Linn 9
*Unanimous
Player of the Year
Ella Imler Maquoketa Valley
Second Team
Lauren Donlea East Buchanan 11
Rhea Armon Alburnett 12
Morgan Nachazel Springville 11
Emma Fritcher Central City 12
Molly Stamp Springville 10
Ellie Flanagan North Linn 10
Macy Boge North Linn 9
Ella Aulwes Edgewood-Colesburg 11
Honorable Mention
Grace Matus Springville 11
Lacy Anderegg East Buchanan 11
Annie Hoffman Edgewood-Colesburg 11
Carissa Sabers Maquoketa Valley 10
Kennedy Rausch Maquoketa Valley 10
Emma Tritle Central City 12
Chloe Van Etten North Linn 11
Hailey Carolan Alburnett 11
Coach of the Year
Scot Moenck Maquoketa Valley