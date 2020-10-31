Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

  • *denotes unanimous decision

First Team

Macy Hiems Starmont Jr

*Emerson Whittenbaugh Maq Valley Sr

*Kelsey Hansel Ed-Co Jr

*Chloe VanEtten North Linn Jr

*Nia Howard Springville So

Emma Fritcher Central City Sr

Lauren Wilson Springville Jr

Mallory Vaske Starmont Jr

Savannah Nealman Springville Jr

Sara Reid Central City Jr

Second Team

Sydney Baumgartner Starmont Jr

Ellie Ware North Linn Sr

Annie Hoffman Ed-Co Jr

Lily Clark Springville So

Ella Imler Maq Valley Sr

Jill Smith North Linn Jr

Lauren Donlea East Buchanan Jr

Natalie Noonan Central City Jr

Regan Parkin Starmont Jr

Honorable Mention

Alburnett: Megan Neighbor Sr

Maquoketa Valley: Peyton Beaman Sr

Central City: Lacey Hennick Sr

North Linn: Evalyn Robinson So

East Buchanan: Averiel Brady So

Springville: Molly Stamp So

Edgewood-Colesburg: Ella Aulwes Jr

Starmont: Mackenzie Curtis Jr

MVP: Emerson Wittenbaugh- Maq Valley

Coach of the Year: Robert Goedken- Starmont