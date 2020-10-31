- *denotes unanimous decision
First Team
Macy Hiems Starmont Jr
*Emerson Whittenbaugh Maq Valley Sr
*Kelsey Hansel Ed-Co Jr
*Chloe VanEtten North Linn Jr
*Nia Howard Springville So
Emma Fritcher Central City Sr
Lauren Wilson Springville Jr
Mallory Vaske Starmont Jr
Savannah Nealman Springville Jr
Sara Reid Central City Jr
Second Team
Sydney Baumgartner Starmont Jr
Ellie Ware North Linn Sr
Annie Hoffman Ed-Co Jr
Lily Clark Springville So
Ella Imler Maq Valley Sr
Jill Smith North Linn Jr
Lauren Donlea East Buchanan Jr
Natalie Noonan Central City Jr
Regan Parkin Starmont Jr
Honorable Mention
Alburnett: Megan Neighbor Sr
Maquoketa Valley: Peyton Beaman Sr
Central City: Lacey Hennick Sr
North Linn: Evalyn Robinson So
East Buchanan: Averiel Brady So
Springville: Molly Stamp So
Edgewood-Colesburg: Ella Aulwes Jr
Starmont: Mackenzie Curtis Jr
MVP: Emerson Wittenbaugh- Maq Valley
Coach of the Year: Robert Goedken- Starmont