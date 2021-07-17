WINTHROP – East Buchanan Buccaneer junior outfielder Lauren Donlea was selected to the 2021 first team Tri-Rivers West all-conference softball team.
Donlea batted .367 and had a career high 5 home runs. In conference play, Donlea had a .380 average, with 2 home runs. Donlea was 9 for 9 in stolen bases on the year.
Landing on the second team was talented eighth grader Andelyn Cabalka (outfielder). Cabalka batted .375 in conference play, and led the Bucs in stolen bases with 15.
Earning honorable mention recognition was freshman Eden Brady (pitcher). Brady started 23 games in the circle (appearing in 28 games) for the Bucs and went 11-16, striking out 94 batters along the way.