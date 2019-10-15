INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food Drive” will be held on Sunday, October 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Independence Area Youth Ministries.
Area residents should have received a half-page notice about the event (with instructions) printed on orange paper in the Shopper’s Reminder that came out on Saturday, October 12 (delivered two days early due to the Columbus Day holiday on October 14). Please attach the flyer to a bag that you fill with non-perishable food items. Place the donation bag in plain view on your doorstep by 2 p.m. on October 20 so area church youth can see it from the street for pickup. If your bag is not picked up by 3:30 p.m. – or you live outside the Independence city limits – feel free to drop it off at the Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, or call 334-2451.
See the Independence Area Food Pantry Facebook page for a current list of needed items.
Special thanks for this effort go to Fareway and the Shopper’s Reminder.
Thank you for your generosity – may you be abundantly blessed.