INDEPENDENCE – Douglas D. Faust, 60, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Mercy One – Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa. There will be a celebration of life on Friday, September 27, at the American Legion Hall in Independence from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. His cremated remains will be buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He was born on August 28, 1959, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Edward Duane and Edna Bell (Sutton) Faust.
Mr. Faust is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Marcia; two daughters; two sons; 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his father, Edward Faust; a brother, Steve (Linda) Faust; a sister, Joanne Bernard; four stepbrothers; and two stepsisters.
He was preceded in death by his mother, a brother-in-law, and his stepmother.