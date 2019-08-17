INDEPENDENCE – After 43 years of service in Independence, Dr. Dan Kegler is retiring.
After graduating from St. John High School in 1967, Kegler earned his undergrad degree in biology from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He then obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Iowa and completed a one-year general practice residency at the VA Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. In 1976, Dr. Kegler returned to Independence and joined his father, Dr A.G. Kegler, in general practice.
Dr A.G. Kegler started practicing dentistry in 1946. He had an office on Chatham (2nd Street NE) before moving to a new building (the current location) on 3rd Avenue NE in 1961. A.G. Kegler practiced dentistry on the south side and Dr. Paul J. Leehey practiced family medicine on the north side. In the southeast corner, Dr. M.E. Blakesley practiced optometry.
In 1984, Dr. John Arend, (also a University of Iowa College of Dentistry grad) joined Drs. A.G. and Dan Kegler to form Kegler, Kegler & Arend DDS PC. Dr. A.G. Kegler retired around 1995 and passed away in 2000. In keeping with the family business, Dan’s son Dr. Brad Kegler (yes, a University of Iowa College of Dentistry grad) joined the practice in July 2011.
Looking back over his career, Dr. Dan Kegler has seen a lot of changes to the tools and techniques available, especially in computerization. Everything is digitalized now: digital imaging, digital x-rays (including 3D x-rays), and recordkeeping.
“Computers are a part of everything we do,” he said.
Other innovations have been made in the area of resin composites and bonding compounds, and aesthetic fillings in cosmetic dentistry.
The clinic has also gone through a few changes since 1961. Dr A.G. Kegler had four chairs, but when Dr. Dan started they went up to seven. They have also remodeled the building a couple of times; once around 1995 and again in 2008. The practice first expanded to use the entire building and the 2008 project added more space to the east. The 2008 project also expanded the basement to include a state-of-the-art conference room, complete with a large TV, to project case study photos for the staff and host small conferences with other dentists.
Over the years, Dr. Dan Kegler has collected several stories of coming into the office at all hours to help patients through emergencies. He once had a call at 3 or 4 in the morning from someone who had gone to an oral surgeon the day before and his mouth was bleeding in the middle of the night. Dr Kegler was able to sew up the area and stop the bleeding. He went home for a couple hours’ sleep before returning to the office for a “regular” day of work.
Dr. Kegler has also given back to his profession by serving as president of the Iowa Dental Association. In that position, he led efforts to work with the state legislature to further the interests of dentistry. He also worked at the national level and traveled all over the United States building new relationships and discussing common problems with other dentists.
“I was able to learn about new solutions and implement them in our community,” he said.
Dr. Kegler was also part of a local contingent of dentists that came before the city council to report they had seen an odd increase in the number of cavities, especially in clients that rarely, if ever, had a cavity. After researching the issue, it was discovered the city’s fluoride system was offline. The problem was corrected and things went back to status quo.
In retirement, Dr. Kegler says he will miss the people.
“I enjoyed listening to their stories of their home life and activities,” he said.
In addition to his wife, Vicki (who retired from working at the office in 2017), Dr. Kegler is also grateful for the staff and his two colleagues, Dr. Arend and his son Dr. Brad Kegler.
“It’s extremely gratifying to keep the generations going,” he added. “Dad came out of the dark ages and now Brad has all of the new innovations.”
In retirement, Dr. Kegler has few set plans. He would like to travel, maybe some fishing and golf, and gardening.
“I’ll get to battle with the insects,” he said, referring to the Japanese beetles.
He said he chose to retire now, mid-August, to be ready for football season.
Dr. Kegler has never lost his childhood enthusiasm and love of Independence.
“It’s a wonderful community to live in and raise a family,” he said. “The people are very caring and giving.”
Dr. Kegler is also proud of the community’s support of the new hospital, school, pool, and library. He is hoping those amenities will attract a new dentist to the community.
In the meantime, while he will not be accepting any new patients, he will fulfill a few current commitments after taking a short break. During a period of transition, Dr. Kegler will continue to assist Dr. Arend and Dr. Brad Kegler as needed. Patients should continue to expect the same high-quality services and quality of care they have previously received.
Visit www.kkadentistry.com to learn more about opportunities and services provide at Kegler Kegler & Arend DDS PC.