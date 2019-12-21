OELWEIN – MercyOne is pleased to bring general surgery outreach to Oelwein Medical Center. Scott Stoeger, MD, PhD is now accepting new patients in Oelwein.
“We are happy to introduce Dr. Stoeger to our community,” said Terri Derflinger, Oelwein Medical Center site administrator. “He’ll see patients here in Oelwein to determine if they are a candidates for surgery. If surgery is appropriate, procedures will be scheduled in Waterloo or Cedar Falls.”
Dr. Stoeger received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 2009. He completed his general surgery residency at the Kansas University School of Medicine-Wichita in June 2018, and became board-certified with the American Board of Surgery earlier this year. In addition to general surgery, Dr. Stoeger has an interest in breast care, and is the coordinator of the high-risk breast program based out of MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center.
“I’m excited to provide an access point to surgery care in the Oelwein community,” he said. “I enjoy helping people, and it’s rewarding to see immediate results in my patients. I can’t see myself doing anything else in medicine.”
Dr. Stoeger will see patients for consultations in the MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine clinic on the north side of Oelwein Medical Center. New and existing patients can schedule an appointment in Oelwein by calling Waterloo General Surgery at 319-272-5523.
Oelwein Medical Center, located at 201 8th Avenue SE, also provides specialty outreach access to heart care, kidney care, urology care, women’s health, and behavioral health counseling.