INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Parks & Recreation Department will place a very special mailbox at the Falcon Civic Center from December 1 to 16 for children to drop their letters to Santa in for delivery to the North Pole. All letters must have a legible return address on them so Santa may respond with a letter back to the children.
Parents/children may also mail their letters to the following address, and civic center personnel will make sure they get to the North Pole:
Santa Claus
c/o Falcon Civic Center
1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644