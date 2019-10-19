INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) fall 2019 Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Walmart, located at 302 Enterprise Drive. Individuals may drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications, at the sheriff’s office mobile command trailer that will be parked near the main entrance of the store.
While this initiative does not include sharps and needles, those items will still be collected and transferred to Buchanan County Health Center for proper disposal for participant convenience. We just ask that you be sure all sharps and needles are in a puncture-resistant container, such as a laundry detergent bottle, for safety purposes when handling.
To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, vaping pens and cartridges will also be collected at this collection site. Through discussions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it has been determined that vaping pens without the internal batteries are considered household hazardous waste and therefore can be collected for proper disposal. Pens with batteries in them, however, are a different waste stream designation and, more importantly, are considered a potential fire hazard. For those that have batteries that cannot be removed, you’ll need to contact your local hazardous waste management facility or check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the devices for proper disposal.
The purpose of this event is to allow citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths. This initiative is completely anonymous and no names are collected. Any names that may be affixed to medication containers do not need to be removed as all items are incinerated at the conclusion of the event.
For those who cannot get their medications and/or other items to the collection site during this event, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office continues to offer a permanent drug drop box outside of the sheriff’s office, located at 210 Fifth Avenue NE in Independence. This box is available for use 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.