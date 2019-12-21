AMES – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, will offer a manure applicator certification workshop for dry/solid manure operators on Monday, February 24, starting at 1 p.m. at the Kamrar Lions Community Building in Kamrar.
The workshop meets manure applicator certification requirements for both confinement site manure applicators and commercial manure applicators who primarily apply dry or solid manure.
“The information in this workshop will benefit not only those needing certification, but anyone using dry or solid sources of manure as a nutrient resource,” said Dan Andersen, ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering assistant professor and coordinator of the manure applicator certification program.
The workshop is free to attend and open to all. Applicators are required to submit certification forms and fees to the Iowa DNR to meet manure applicator certification requirements.
To register for the workshop, call 515-832-9597.