DECORAH – Duane K. Bruening, 90, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Barthell O.E.S. Home in Decorah, Iowa.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah with Rev. Donald Hertges and Rev. Msgr. Edward Lechtenberg officiating. Burial will be in St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Decorah with military honors.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at St. Benedict Catholic Church and on Friday beginning at 10 a.m., one hour before the service, at the church.
Duane was born September 15, 1929, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Leo and Theresa (Baumler) Bruening. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was the retired owner of Bruening Rock Products in Decorah.
Duane is survived by his children, Helen Barbier of Rougemont, Switzerland, Frederick (Tammy) of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Gregory (Karen) of Decorah, Mary Rayburn (Philip Lee) of Hunt Valley, Maryland, Keith (Amy) of Decorah, and Elizabeth Bruening of Ankeny, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Loma Carlson of Decorah; two sisters-in-law, Alvina Murphy of Peosta, Iowa, and Betty Murphy of Dubuque, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen on April 1, 2019; his sons Steven and Michael; his granddaughter Natalie Bruening; sons-in-law, Robert Cowie and Guy Barbier; his parents; his in-laws, James and Lucella (Harks) Murphy; his sister Beverly (Ruen) White; his brother Lowell (Buzz) Bruening; his sister-in-law Sonja (Berg) Bruening; and brothers-in-law Don White, Fritz Carlson, Virgil Murphy, and Louis Murphy.
Memorials may be given to Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum, P.O. Box 379, 502 W. Water Street, Decorah, IA, 52101 or the Elks Lodge, 105 River Street, Decorah, IA 52101.
Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.