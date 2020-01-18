INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is hosting a night of fun with Midwest Dueling Pianos on Saturday, February 8, in the 4-H building on the fairgrounds in Independence.
This one-of-a-kind entertainment experience will have you singing, cheering, dancing, and laughing so hard you’ll be doubled over gasping for breath. It’s an experience unlike any other that will leave you amazed!
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets in advance are $15 per person, $110 for a table of eight, or $160 for a VIP table of eight (table in front of the stage). Buy a full table for a better value! Tickets are available at the door, but prices increase to $20 per person or $120 for table of eight. VIP tables will not be sold at the door.
Tickets available for purchase in advance at:
- Edward Jones – Nick Dennie (Independence)
- Pipestone Veterinary Services (Independence)
- Dunlap Motors (Independence)
- Designs Unlimited (Winthrop)