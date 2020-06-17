INDEPENDENCE – Saturday June 13, was a night for the record books at the Independence Motor Speedway. The night saw two Bounties claimed and another set plus hometowner Logan Duffy scored his very first win in the very tough IMCA Late-Model division. A total of 124 drivers signed in do battle on Saturday night.
Logan Duffy started racing at his local track by jumping right into the Late-Model division at the age of 14, racing against veterans like Jeff Aikey, Curt Martin, Greg Kastli, Sean Johnson, and many more. Under the watchful eye of his grandfather and IMS Hall of Famer Gary Crawford, Duffy scored the 25-lap Bud Late Model feature win on Saturday night.
The win was Duffy’s first of what appears to be many for the youngster, and it certainly was anything but easy. Ben Seeman led early before Sean Johnson took the point after starting third. Johnson led until a restart late in the race, and that is when Duffy used the low line of the multi-grooved track to shoot into the lead. Duffy appeared to have the feature in hand, but two white flag cautions set up two green, white-checkered overtime restarts. But the 16-year-old Duffy was not to be denied in scoring his hard-fought win over Jeff Aikey and Sean Johnson.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds’ 20-lap feature win on Saturday night went to Brennan Chipp. The 21 of Chipp started back in the seventh position and steadily worked to the front and took the lead from Tony Snyder. Chipp went on to hold back the constant challenges of Ron Lauritizen in getting to the checkers first.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars put on their usual great racing action on Saturday night. Scooter Dulin led early before Cole Mather was able to take control and go on to record his second consecutive feature win. The consecutive wins have earned Mather a Bounty on his head by promoter Mick Trier.
Next week, with 20 Stock Cars taking the green for the main event, an extra $100 will be up for grabs to any driver who can stop Mather’s win streak. Mather scored the win Saturday night over Tom Schmidt and Bob Ahrendsen.
The Tarpy Trucking Sportmod feature on Saturday night saw Tony Olson accept the promoter’s challenge in starting 21st on the grid. Olson was offered two times the finishing position money by starting the main event shot gun on the field. Olson worked to the front but was not able to catch his strong-running cousin, Kyle Olson. The K3 started on the outside front row and led the 20-lap main flag to flag.
Kip Siems ran second ahead of Tony Olson in the main event.
The same offer was made to Kaden Reynolds in the Christie Door Hobby Stocks, following his two consecutive wins at IMS. Reynolds got all the way to the front and was looking at a big payday, but Brett Vanous had other plans. Vanous and Reynolds raced the last two laps with some paint being traded. Vanous held off a last lap charge by Reynolds in taking the win.
The Micro Mod division belonged to Chad Dugan on Saturday night. Dugan took off from his second row start and sailed on to a comfortable win over Cole McNeal.
Dugan’s second consecutive has earned him a challenge. If Dugan is able to win again next Saturday night from the tail of the feature, he will earn an extra $200 posted by the IMS photographers.
The Sport Compacts’ 12-lap feature win went to IMS visitor Chuck Fullenkamp. The driver from West Point was in town for a youth baseball tournament, and he decided to bring his race car along and it paid off in a win in topping a strong 16-car field in the main event. Fullenkamp took the win ahead of Nathan Chandler.
Racing will continue at the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 20, with hot laps getting underway at 5:30 p.m. and the first race scheduled for 6 p.m.
Independence Motor Speedway
Saturday, June 13
Feature Results (Top 5)
Bud IMCA Late Models
- 14 Logan Duffy — Independence
- 77 Jeff Aikey — Cedar Falls
- 8R Sean Johnson — Independence
- 45 Curt Martin — Independence
- 73 Greg Kastli — Waterloo
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
- 21 Brennan Chipp — Dunkerton
- 10K Ron Lauritizen — Jesup
- 71C Troy Cordes — Dunkerton
- 77 Jeff Aikey — Cedar Falls
- 98 Tony Snyder — Readlyn
Burco Sales Stock Cars
- 74C Cole Mather — Fairbank
- 15T Tom Schmidt — Independence
- 6X Bob Ahrendsen — Cedar Rapids
- 14C Leah Wroten — Independence
- 3T Terry (Scooter) Dulin — Cedar Rapids
Tarpy Trucking Sportmods
- K3 Kyle Olson — Cedar Rapids
- 16SS Kip Siems — Cedar Falls
- T23 Tony Olson — Cedar Rapids
- 33J Joe Lucci — Nevada
- 35 Kyle Bentley — Rowley
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
- 357 Brett Vanous — Quasqueton
- 1 Kaden Reynolds — Cedar Rapids
- 7B Jim Ball Jr. — Independence
- 18S Gary Ollendieck — Tripoli
- 29 Nathan Ballard — Marengo
Micro Mods
- 1 Chad Dugan — Waukon
- 51 Cole McNeal — Dysart
- 19X Matt Dugan — Garnavillo
- 6 Don Erger — Brandon
- 20 Ethan Steere — Tripoli
Sport Compacts
- 48 Chuck Fullenkamp — West Point
- 57 Nathan Chandler — Norway
- 2 Alicia Steepleton — Marion
- 00 Jaycee Floyd — Cedar Rapids
- 89 Christian Grady — Cedar Rapids