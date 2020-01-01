Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dunlap's and Freedom Rock

Dave Dunlap of Dunlap Motors (left) presents a donation for the Buchanan County Freedom Rock to committee member Clayton Ohrt.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Dunlap Motors of Independence recently made a donation to the Buchanan County Freedom Rock project.

The Buchanan County Freedom Rock will be located on the campus of Heartland Acres. The actual rock has been identified and will be moved into place this spring. This summer, artist Ray ‘Bubba’ Sorensen II will paint a mural on the rock following suggestions from a design committee comprised in part by local veterans.

The total cost of the Freedom Rock project is estimated at $25,000, so fundraising efforts are underway. Heartland Acres is managing the project. Checks may be made out to Heartland Acres with “Freedom Rock” written in the memo area.

Levels include:

- Platinum, $1,000

- Gold, $500

- Silver, $250

- Bronze, $100

As a non-profit, charitable, 501c (3) organization, all donations are welcomed, tax deductible, and will be recognized.

For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or follow them on Facebook.