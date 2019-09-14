INDEPENDENCE – Kevin and Anne Durant of Birmingham, Alabama, will be at Triumphant Church on Sunday, September 15,on at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday, September 16, at 7 p.m. They are recording artists, musicians, teachers, and preachers who present the Christian experience as a journey of excitement and discovery by proclaiming the truths of uncompromising faith, supernatural healing, the person and power of the Holy Spirit, and living a successful life.
Their diverse delivery, whether simple sincere teaching or bold and passionate preaching, combined with comic relief and both peaceful and dramatic encounters with the Holy Spirit’s gifts, connects them with audiences of all ages.
Triumphant Church is located at the junction of Highways 150 and 20 in Independence. For more information go to www.iamtriumphant.com.