LANSING – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls’ basketball team traveled to Lansing on Monday night for an out-of-conference tilt. The Kee Hawks (10-9) hosted the Lady Bucs in a matchup of what could be in the second round of the Regionals.
East Buchanan trailed by one point going into the second quarter, but out-scored the Hawks, 15-7 in the second frame to take a 21-14 lead into the half.
Kee cut the margin to 5 after three quarters and the Lady Bucs would hold on to a hard fought 38-36 win.
“We really did a nice job getting the ball in the paint and attacking them.” Said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “Kee High has a really nice point guard who averaged 21 points and a post player who is going on to play college volleyball and can jump out of the gym.”
Coach Reck continued, “Not knowing much else about them, we keyed on those two and really put the clamps down on their scoring opportunities.”
The game came right down to the final whistle and East Buchanan would win it on the free throw line, proving how important free throw shooting really is. Junior Lauren Donlea went 10 of 12 from the free throw stripe in the second half.
“We played great team defense and Averiel Brady and Hannah McMurrin worked hard on the rebounds underneath,” added Coach Reck,
Kee High hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to cut it to a two-point win.
Sophomore Averiel Brady recorded her first double-double, scoring 12 points and adding 12 rebounds. Senior Hannah McMurrin also had 4 points and a huge 11 rebounds.
Junior Lauren Donlea paced the Lady Bucs with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. Senior Lily Hersom had 2 points, 2 assists and 2 steals. Senior Olivia Fangman added 2 points, while freshman Eden Brady score 2 points and brought down 3 rebounds.
East Buchanan went 14 of 18 from the free throw line.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 6 15 7 10 38
Kee 7 7 9 13 36
The girls move to 11-9 on the season and will host Edgewood-Colesburg (1-18) in the first round of Class 1A-Region 3 play on Thursday. The EB girls could possibly run into Kee High again in the second round.