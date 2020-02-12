INDEPENDENCE – Unless you went into the jr./sr. high school or St. John School gymnasiums February 1 you would wonder if there was a sporting event even in progress. Indeed there was – the Indee Mustang Archers February tournament. Archers from 18 schools shot at round multi-colored targets from 10 and 15 yards away. Across town at St. John School, the Eagle and Mustang 3D tournament was held with seven schools participating.
Families involved with archery know that noise distracts the contestants. Distracted archers can lose concentration and miss. Distractions can also lead to injuries. The room is virtually silent, save for whistle commands that tell when it is safe to shoot and safe to pull arrows from targets.
Results are available online at nasptournaments.org where a searchable database easily lists contests from around the nation.