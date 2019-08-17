INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles and the Buchanan County Pork Producers are teaming up for a cookout on Friday, August 23, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 128 3rd Street NE in Independence. The menu includes pork burgers, hot dogs, sweet corn, chips, and cookies. The cost is $7 per adult and $3 each for children age 8 and under.
As with all Independence Eagles fundraisers, proceeds from the event will go to support many local charities, including help with Thanksgiving meals and Christmas toys for needy families.
The Eagles appreciate the Pork Producers’ participation in this event.
Plan to join us and help us with our motto, People Helping People! This organization is a great way to help others!