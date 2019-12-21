Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Eagles Malek Donation

Tony Fitz (left) owner of the former Malek Theater, accepts a donation from Independence Eagles President Don Mumm. The funds were raised from a night of bussing tables and collecting tips at the local Pizza Ranch.

 by John Klotzbach/editor@bulletinjournal.com